English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
REEL Movie Awards 2019: Daniel B George's Background Score For AndhaDhun is a Winner
Daniel was competing in the Best Score category with Hitesh Sonik (Laila Majnu), Prashant Pillai (Mukkabaaz), Shanka-Ehsaan-Loy (Raazi), Jesper Kyd (Tumbbad), and Ketan Sodha (Stree).
The poster of AndhaDhun.
Loading...
One of the most important aspects of a good thriller is it's background music. It has to complement the screenplay perfectly to keep the audience hooked. The background score enhances the drama, highlights the climax and is the much-needed companion of effective dialogues, filling up silences and the audience's minds with intrigue, suspense and anticipation.
For a movie like AndhaDhun, the background score played an even more significant role because the protagonist was a piano player. Music was an integral part of the movie and the background score was a superb accompaniment to the various twists and turns the plot threw up.
Composer Daniel B George's delivered a remarkable musical backdrop to Sriram Raghavan's intriguing screenplay, which has now won him the Best Score Trophy at the Reel Movie Awards 2019. He has made remarkable use of piano scores, in both jazz and Bollywood tunes, to create crescendos in AndhaDhun.
Daniel was competing in the Best Score category with Hitesh Sonik (Laila Majnu), Prashant Pillai (Mukkabaaz), Shanka-Ehsaan-Loy (Raazi), Jesper Kyd (Tumbbad), and Ketan Sodha (Stree). The composer accepted the award at the awards ceremony that was held in Mumbai on Tuesday.
He has previously worked on a wide range of films, including the Munnabhai series, 3 Idiots and Johnny Gaddar.
For a movie like AndhaDhun, the background score played an even more significant role because the protagonist was a piano player. Music was an integral part of the movie and the background score was a superb accompaniment to the various twists and turns the plot threw up.
Composer Daniel B George's delivered a remarkable musical backdrop to Sriram Raghavan's intriguing screenplay, which has now won him the Best Score Trophy at the Reel Movie Awards 2019. He has made remarkable use of piano scores, in both jazz and Bollywood tunes, to create crescendos in AndhaDhun.
Daniel was competing in the Best Score category with Hitesh Sonik (Laila Majnu), Prashant Pillai (Mukkabaaz), Shanka-Ehsaan-Loy (Raazi), Jesper Kyd (Tumbbad), and Ketan Sodha (Stree). The composer accepted the award at the awards ceremony that was held in Mumbai on Tuesday.
He has previously worked on a wide range of films, including the Munnabhai series, 3 Idiots and Johnny Gaddar.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Recommended For You
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: Journey to Celebrate Quality Cinema Continues Tonight
- CRPF to Get Bomb-Proof 30-Seater Buses in Kashmir Valley: DG
- 'Badhaai Ho' Gave Me A Chance to Tell Two Stories in One: Amit Sharma
- Nayanthara Urges Internal Probe Against Radha Ravi for Making Misogynistic Comments Against Her
- 'Obviously My Fault': Buttler when Mankaded in 2014
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results