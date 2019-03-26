REEL Movie Awards 2019: Daniel B George's Background Score For AndhaDhun is a Winner

One of the most important aspects of a good thriller is it's background music. It has to complement the screenplay perfectly to keep the audience hooked. The background score enhances the drama, highlights the climax and is the much-needed companion of effective dialogues, filling up silences and the audience's minds with intrigue, suspense and anticipation.For a movie like AndhaDhun, the background score played an even more significant role because the protagonist was a piano player. Music was an integral part of the movie and the background score was a superb accompaniment to the various twists and turns the plot threw up.Composer Daniel B George's delivered a remarkable musical backdrop to Sriram Raghavan's intriguing screenplay, which has now won him the Best Score Trophy at the Reel Movie Awards 2019. He has made remarkable use of piano scores, in both jazz and Bollywood tunes, to create crescendos in AndhaDhun.Daniel was competing in the Best Score category with Hitesh Sonik (Laila Majnu), Prashant Pillai (Mukkabaaz), Shanka-Ehsaan-Loy (Raazi), Jesper Kyd (Tumbbad), and Ketan Sodha (Stree). The composer accepted the award at the awards ceremony that was held in Mumbai on Tuesday.He has previously worked on a wide range of films, including the Munnabhai series, 3 Idiots and Johnny Gaddar.