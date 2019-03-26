REEL Movie Awards 2019: Gulzar is Honoured with Best Lyrics Award For Dilbaro From Raazi

Giving the young writers of Bollywood a tough competition, veteran lyricist and poet Gulzar emerged as the winner in the Best Lyrics category at News18 REEL Movie Awards 2019, for his song Dilbaro from the film Raazi.Set in the backdrop of a wedding, Dilbaro explores the emotions of a bride as she prepares herself to leave the house of her father after completing the nuptials. Upon the release of the song, Dilbaro instantly became a 'bidaai anthem'.In the song, Alia Bhatt as Sehmat, a young Kashmiri girl is wedded to a Pakistani man, Iqbal Syed (Vicky Kaushal). It is under the request of her father that Sehmat agrees to become a spy for India and marry Iqbal. Traversing the journey of a bride from her childhood to adolescence, Gulzar's track beautifully captures the sentiments of the bond a father and daughter share.The song is voiced by Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf, who were also nominated for Dilbaro in the Best Playback Singer (Female) category. The song is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.Talking about the song, Alia had earlier tweeted, "Dilbaro is a song that made me tear up the first time I heard it. The lyrics are simple, powerful and just beautiful. Written by the maestro Gulzar Saab. I couldn’t help but think of my father who’s held my hand but also let me fly. My most special friendship."Dilbaro was nominated with other popular tracks of 2018, like Chonch Ladhiyaan (Manmarziyaan), Theher Ja (October), Paintra (Mukkabaaz) and Aahista (Laila Majnu).