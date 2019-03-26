English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
REEL Movie Awards 2019: Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf win Best Playback Singer Female for Dilbaro from Raazi
The singers raced ahead of Sunidhi Chauhan and Rekha Bhardwaj who were also nominated for their songs Manwaa (October) and jointly nominated for Balma (Pataakha), respectively.
Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf jointly won the Best Playback Singer (Female) award for her song Dilbaro from the film Raazi, at News18 REEL Movie Awards 2019. Vibha has sung the Kashmiri lines of the song, while Harshdeep lent her soulful voice to the Hindi lyrics written by Gulzar.
Tracing the journey of a bride from her childhood to adolescence, Gulzar's words beautifully capture the sentiments of the bond a father and daughter share. Featuring Alia Bhatt as Sehmat and Rajit Kapur as her father, Dilbaro is a fitting win, considering the song went on to become one of the most popular tracks of 2018, synonymising as the 'bidaai anthem'.
Dilbaro celebrates the sentiments of a new bride as she prepares herself to leave her father and head to her husband's house after completing the wedding nuptials. Admitting that she got emotional while singing the song, Harshdeep told News18, "It is a beautiful song composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and written by Gulzar saab. It was a big thing for me to sing a song by such a legendary writer. I got really emotional while recording it."
The singers raced ahead of Sunidhi Chauhan and Rekha Bhardwaj who were also nominated for their songs Manwaa (October) and jointly nominated for Balma (Pataakha), respectively. Other nominees in the categories were Jonita Gandhi for Aahista (Laila Majnu) and Jyoti Nooran for Halla (Manmarziyaan).
