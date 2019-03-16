English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reel Movie Awards 2019: I Never Sing Songs With a Double Meaning, Says Dilbaro Singer Harshdeep Kaur
Harshdeep Kaur is nominated in the Best Playback Singer (Female) category at the Reel Movie Awards 2019 for the song Dilbaro from Raazi.
Image: Instagram
Fifteen years into the music industry, Harshdeep Kaur is probably one of the most recognised female voices in Bollywood today. The singer herself admits that she’s maintained a steady flow of songs, which have earned her fame and recognition. Starting with the Sufi genre, she has a variety of tracks to her credit, which have one thing in common – meaningful lyrics.
Harshdeep insists that lyrics are of utmost importance to her. “I make sure that the lyrics are good and meaningful. I never sing songs that have a double meaning, or are not good. The composition is always the music director’s, but my check box is always the lyrics of the song.”
Evidently, singing Dilbaro for Raazi was a delightful opportunity for Harshdeep, as the song was written by veteran lyricist Gulzar. “It’s a beautiful song composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and written by Gulzar saab. It was a big thing for me to sing a song by such a legendary writer. I got really emotional while recording it,” she said.
“Gulzar saab wasn’t at the recording, but I’d spoken to him over the phone and Meghna Gulzar (director of Raazi) was there. She made me see the trailer of the film, told me the story and the backdrop of the song. That gives you an idea what’s happening in the scene, so that helps you in recording,” Harshdeep told us.
The singer is happy with the appreciation coming her way for Dilbaro, including a nomination at the Reel Movie Awards 2019 in the Best Playback Singer (Female) category.
“It feels really good when your hard work is appreciated, and being nominated is one such feeling. You feel good that your song is being liked and loved by everybody,” she said.
The singer has won multiple awards in the past, having delivered hit songs in popular films every year. Harshdeep says she is glad that her work has been consistent and she is known by the songs she has lent her voice to.
“My work has always been consistent, touchwood. I have never believed in quantity, it’s not like I’ve had a lot of songs in a year or had very few. Every year I have sung good songs, and luckily, all those songs have become major hits. People know me by those songs, Dilbaro is one of them, Kabeera, Jugni Ji, Ishq Mittha, Heer, Katiya Karun. I am glad that these songs have become really popular," she says.
