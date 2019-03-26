REEL Movie Awards 2019 LIVE Updates: Join Us in Celebrating the Best in Indian Cinema

#CyrusBarocha live from #News18ReelAwards2019 red carpet. pic.twitter.com/iOzoe4KgCv— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) March 26, 2019
This year's ceremony is being widely touted as one of the most diverse lineups of nominees, unlike awards shows in the past. Cyrus Broacha and Shibani Dandekar will co-host the ceremony, which will be held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Trivedi, Gajraj Rao, Sriram Raghavan, Konkona Sen, Boman Irani, and Dia Mirza, among others, are likely to attend the awards ceremony.
Are movies the best medicine? In some situations, yes. | READ: A Doctor Saves A Dying Person, A Performer Saves A Dying Society: Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi has come a long way in the Hindi film industry since he started with Run in 2004. He talks about his thought process and rapport with his directors.
A long time coming.....
This Best Actor nominee has learned some valuable life lessons | READ: I Realised I can't Afford to be Arrogant, Says Manoj Bajpayee
In a freewheeling chat, Manoj Bajpayee explains how he deals with insecurities and appreciation.
Meet the nominess | Read: REEL Movie Awards 2019: Journey to Celebrate Quality Cinema Continues Tonight
Red carpet coverage for Reel Movie Awards 2019 begins at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, March 26. Viewers can stream the event online on Jio TV and News18.com.
Here's a look back at some of the best moments captured during the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018.
REEL Movie Awards are back with the second edition.
Red carpet coverage begins at 7:30pm IST across multiple platforms. The awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. IST. Viewers can stream the event online on Jio TV and News18.com. For more behind-the-scenes content from the show, join Shantanu David for exclusive coverage of the event, including backstage interviews, red carpet highlights, and more, in a fully immersive experience.
