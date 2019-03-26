LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
REEL Movie Awards 2019 LIVE Updates: Join Us in Celebrating the Best in Indian Cinema

News18.com | March 26, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
Event Highlights

The second edition of the REEL Movie Awards will cap off the awards season in Bollywood, which celebrated last year's best in Hindi films. With some groundbreaking nominations and delirious races, there’s a lot to watch out for in this year’s ceremony. It's the sole awards show in India that honours content-driven and new age cinema, and prides itself on celebrating the unexpected yet brilliant.

This year's ceremony is being widely touted as one of the most diverse lineups of nominees, unlike awards shows in the past. Cyrus Broacha and Shibani Dandekar will co-host the ceremony, which will be held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Trivedi, Gajraj Rao, Sriram Raghavan, Konkona Sen, Boman Irani, and Dia Mirza, among others, are likely to attend the awards ceremony.
Mar 26, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)
Funny man, and your host for the evening, Cyrus Broacha tunes up before the ceremony.

Mar 26, 2019 6:32 pm (IST)

Are movies the best medicine? In some situations, yes. | READ: A Doctor Saves A Dying Person, A Performer Saves A Dying Society: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi has come a long way in the Hindi film industry since he started with Run in 2004. He talks about his thought process and rapport with his directors.

Mar 26, 2019 6:20 pm (IST)

A long time coming.....

Mar 26, 2019 6:10 pm (IST)

This Best Actor nominee has learned some valuable life lessons | READ: I Realised I can't Afford to be Arrogant, Says Manoj Bajpayee

In a freewheeling chat, Manoj Bajpayee explains how he deals with insecurities and appreciation.

Mar 26, 2019 6:01 pm (IST)

Catch all the action at the News18 REEL Movie Awards at 7:30 PM

Mar 26, 2019 5:51 pm (IST)

Meet the nominess | Read: REEL Movie Awards 2019: Journey to Celebrate Quality Cinema Continues Tonight

Red carpet coverage for Reel Movie Awards 2019 begins at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, March 26. Viewers can stream the event online on Jio TV and News18.com.

Mar 26, 2019 5:13 pm (IST)
Even as we gear up for tonight's ceremony, let's take a trip back in time. | READ: A Look Back at 2018 News18 Reel Awards' Best Moments

Here's a look back at some of the best moments captured during the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018.

Mar 26, 2019 4:31 pm (IST)

Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Trivedi, Gajraj Rao, Sriram Raghavan, Konkona Sen, Boman Irani and Dia Mirza are among the attendees at the REEL Movie Awards ceremony, set to begin shortly.

Mar 26, 2019 4:28 pm (IST)
 The stage is set for the REEL Movie Awards 2019, a celebration of the best in quality-driven cinema by News18, in a film awards show which is truly like no other.

REEL Movie Awards are back with the second edition.

Red carpet coverage begins at 7:30pm IST across multiple platforms. The awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. IST. Viewers can stream the event online on Jio TV and News18.com. For more behind-the-scenes content from the show, join Shantanu David for exclusive coverage of the event, including backstage interviews, red carpet highlights, and more, in a fully immersive experience.
