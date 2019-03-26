REEL Movie Awards 2019 LIVE Updates: Join Us in Celebrating the Best in Indian Cinema

Read More

The second edition of the REEL Movie Awards will cap off the awards season in Bollywood, which celebrated last year's best in Hindi films. With some groundbreaking nominations and delirious races, there’s a lot to watch out for in this year’s ceremony. It's the sole awards show in India that honours content-driven and new age cinema, and prides itself on celebrating the unexpected yet brilliant.This year's ceremony is being widely touted as one of the most diverse lineups of nominees, unlike awards shows in the past. Cyrus Broacha and Shibani Dandekar will co-host the ceremony, which will be held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Trivedi, Gajraj Rao, Sriram Raghavan, Konkona Sen, Boman Irani, and Dia Mirza, among others, are likely to attend the awards ceremony.