REEL Movie Awards 2019: Manoj Pahwa, Amit Trivedi, Harshdeep Kaur's Winning Moments

The celebration of content-driven cinema at the REEL Movie Awards came to a head last night with accomplished winners taking home trophies for their artistic work in the past year. Some of the most cherished moments of the evening were when the winners came up to receive the trophies, while others filled up for the absence of the actual winner.When Ammy Virk came on stage to accept the best playback singer (male) award for Daryaa from Manmarziyaan with Shahid Mallya, he joked about the ceremony being all in English. He said in chaste Punjabi, "I hope I am not fined for speaking in Hindi or Punjabi. I thought I was sitting somewhere in New York or something, was getting a little nervous, I am not so comfortable with English."Shahid, on his part, thanked lyricist Shellee, composer Amit Trivedi for giving him a song that won him an award.Amit Trivedi was the winner in the Best Song category for the same song from Manmarziyaan. When he came up to accept his award, he talked about his experience working with Anurag Kashyap. "The amount of joy I feel creating music for Anurag Kashyap's films, I have no words to describe that." He also obliged the request to sing two lines, and sang his other nominated song Naina Da Kya Kasoor from AndhaDhun.Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf were given the best playback singer (female) award for Dilbaro from Raazi. Harshdeep thanked the composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and also reminded host Cyrus Broacha of the first time he interviewed her when she was just 15 years old for MTV. "To have you on stage while receiving this award is really special for me. Before we sing the song, we'd like to thank Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and Gulzar saab for writing such a beautiful song. It's not just a song, it's become a part of our lives."After singing the song, Vibha said, "I have been lucky to get Kashmiri folk as part of this song. I remember two days of brainstorming with Gulzar saab and Meghna ji and that's how Khan Majkur became a part of Raazi."Aparsharkti Khurrana, who came to receive the breakout actor award on behalf of his brother Ayushmann, said, "As his brother, I couldn't be more proud. I have always believed that his best is yet to come, and I still believe it." And when the host Cyrus Broacha asked him, "Who's the better actor?" Aparshakti had a quick comeback, "It's definitely him, that's why he got the award."There were loud cheers when Manoj Pahwa was named the winner in the best supporting actor category for Mulk. Accepting the trophy, he said, "Bahut achha lag raha hai. Thank you Anubhav Sinha (director)."