REEL Movie Awards 2019: Nitin Baid Takes Home Best Editing Trophy for Raazi

A film editor aids, influences, alters and steers the director’s vision. The end result which emerges from an editor's table has a huge impact on how the film is received. To that end, one can safely say that Nitin Baid's work has been more than satisfying, what with two of his latest projects going on to earn massive critical acclaim. One of them is the recent hit Gully Boy, and the other being 2018's Raazi, which landed him the Reel Movie Award for Best Editing this year.Nitin, who received the award at the ceremony on Tuesday, faced stiff competition from Pooja Ladha Surti, who had also done a commendable job with AndhaDhun, Sanyukta Kaza (Tumbbad), Sreekar Prasad (Manto) and Aarti Bajaj & Ankit Bidyadhar for Mukkabaaz.But Nitin's efforts in shaping the story of Sehmat, in sync with the vision of director Meghna Gulzar, won him the best editing trophy. In a recent interview, Nitin said, "Editing seems very fulfilling because you are the first one to interact with the footage, you are working closely with the director. You get to collaborate with the creator."He is perhaps one of the busiest film editors in Hindi cinema at the moment, earning the trust of directors in only a span of five years. Nitin made his debut as a feature film editor with Masaan (2015), which received the FIPRESCI Prize and the Un Certain Regard Avenir Prize at Cannes. He has also worked as assistant editor on Gangs of Wasseypur and as an associate editor on Hasee Toh Phasee.