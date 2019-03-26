English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
REEL Movie Awards 2019: Nitin Zihani-Rakesh Yadav Wins Best Production Design for Tumbbad
Tumbbad, a period film directed by Rahi Anil Barve, is about a person’s greed who eventually becomes a victim of his own trappings.
Tumbbad, a period film directed by Rahi Anil Barve, is about a person’s greed who eventually becomes a victim of his own trappings.
It’s hard to imagine a ‘different’ film without a strong production design department, and thus the jury of News 18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 decided to go with the names of Nitin Zihani and Rakesh Yadav of Tumbbad in the Best Production Design category. They were declared the winners at a glittering award ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Tumbbad, a period film directed by Rahi Anil Barve, is about a person’s greed who eventually becomes a victim of his own trappings. The film was loved for its scenic locales, beautiful cinematography and amazing production values. It looked different from the word go, and set a tone that remained with the audience for a long time.
It was also a brave attempt because of its tonality and non-mainstream content strategy. Despite a limited release, it broke new grounds and established itself as one of the most remembered productions of 2018.
Sohum Shah, the producer of the film, in an earlier interview, said, “I used to get frustrated because I had not planned that I will make a film in 6 years. We had planned a release date of April 2013 but it released in October 2018. But I suppose everyone has to fight their demons, their fears. Life teaches you that all that happens is for a cause. Looking back, I also feel that if it had released in 2013-14, it would not have got the response it has now.”
