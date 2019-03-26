LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

REEL Movie Awards 2019: See Complete Winners List Here

After its resounding success, the REEL Movie Awards, one of country’s biggest celebration of Bollywood’s best films from last year, hosted its second edition on Tuesday.

News18.com

Updated:March 26, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
REEL Movie Awards 2019: See Complete Winners List Here
After its resounding success, the REEL Movie Awards, one of country’s biggest celebration of Bollywood’s best films from last year, hosted its second edition on Tuesday.
Loading...
After its resounding success, the REEL Movie Awards, one of country’s biggest celebration of Bollywood’s best films from last year, hosted its second edition on Tuesday at JW Marriot, Mumbai. REEL is the sole award show in India that pays homage to contemporary content-driven, new-age cinematic achievements of the Hindi film industry.

Paving its path away from the usual high-budget, star-studded display of extravagance that characterizes Bollywood, this year too, some groundbreaking winners were applauded in the award ceremony.

Hosted by Cyrus Barocha and Shibani Dandekar the event was attended by popular names like Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Gajraj Rao, Dia Mirza and Boman Irani among others.

Check out the complete winner list here:

On-screen Awards:

Best Film: Badhaai Ho

Best Actor: Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho)

Best Actor Female: Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Best Supporting Actor Male: Manoj Pahwa (Mulk)

Best Supporting Actor Female: Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Best Director: Sriram Raghavan (AndhaDhun)


Behind the screen Awards:

Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar (Tumbbad)

Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial (Badhaai Ho)

Best Dialogues: Anubhav Sinha (Mulk)

Best Song: Daryaa (Amit Trivedi/Manmarziyaan)

Best Lyrics: Dilbaro (Gulzar/Raazi)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya (Daryaa/Manmarziyaan)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf (Dilbaro/Raazi)

Best Score: Daniel B George (AndhaDhun)

Best Editing: Nitin Baid (Raazi)

Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani and Rakesh Yadav (Tumbbad)

Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma (Manto)

Best Sound: Kunal Sharma (Tumbbad)

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Reel Movie Awards

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram