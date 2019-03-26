English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
REEL Movie Awards 2019: Sheetal Sharma Wins Best Costume Design for Manto
Sheetal Sharma bested fellow Best Costume Design nominees Smriti Chauhan and Sachin Lovalekar for 'Tumbbad', Karishma Sharma for 'Pataakha', Shahid Amir for 'Love Sonia' and Prashant Sawant 'Manmarziyaan'.
Image courtesy: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/ Instagram
Sheetal Sharma took home the award for Best Costume Design for his work in Nandita Das' Manto during the second edition of News18 REEL Movie Awards on Tuesday.
Sharma bested fellow Best Costume Design nominees Smriti Chauhan and Sachin Lovalekar for Tumbbad, Karishma Sharma for Pataakha, Shahid Amir for Love Sonia and Prashant Sawant for Manmarziyaan.
Set in the late 1940s -- in the years just before the Partition, Manto tells the story of author and playwright Saadat Hasan Manto's life in Mumbai, then Bombay, where he stayed for a large part of his adult life, and Lahore, Pakistan where he eventually moved.
The film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, gained critical acclaim from all quarters. Siddiqui's remarkable performance and Manto's unapologetic courage hit the audience hard. But there's one thing that's undeniable about Manto-- Siddiqui's intense look and his uncanny resemblance to the late author. A lot of its credit also goes to Sharma, who beautifully created the costumes of the character, taking every tiny detail of that era into consideration.
While talking about the whole process behind choosing the right style and material, Sharma had earlier told Firstpost, “The costumes had to reflect the honesty of Manto’s thoughts and convey the gloom, grunge and grittiness of his stories. We delved into the lives of people across the social strata and researched the looks of the '40s extensively. A lot of the information came from meeting families who have still preserved the items from that era as heirloom, souvenirs or just remnants."
Sharma has previously designed costumes for Akshay Kumar's Airlift, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees and Amar Kaushik's Stree. His most recent work is in Kesari, which released on Holi.
