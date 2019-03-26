REEL Movie Awards 2019: Sriram Raghavan Gets Best Director for AndhaDhun

Trust Sriram Raghavan for doing something special with every project. With AndhaDhun, he displayed, once again, why he is the best in the dark comedy genre. He has been declared the Best Director at News 18 Reel Movie Awards 2019.Raghavan, whose filmography has projects like Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddar and Badlapur, was totally in command of AndhaDhun when he decided to put a maverick piano player at the helm of a murder mystery. Just when the musician thinks he has got it all sorted, he gets entangled in a web of deceits.Played by Ayushmann Khurrana, the musician turned out to be one of the most intriguing characters of recent times, so much so that there were several fan theories around his ultimate motive. It was a rare feat to achieve for Hindi films that don’t have such dedicated fan base to discuss endings even after the release cycle is over.However, Khurrana wasn’t the only highlight of AndhaDhun that had equally strong secondary characters and a beautiful nostalgia-inducing musical set-up. From its beginning to the end, the film wore its director’s impression. In fact, its end credit was a compilation of many piano scenes from different Hindi films released over decades.Raghavan faced stiff competition from Amar Kaushik (Stree), Rahi Anil Barve (Tumbbad), Amit Sharma (Badhaai Ho) and Meghna Gulzar (Raazi).