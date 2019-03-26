English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
REEL Movie Awards 2019: Sriram Raghavan Gets Best Director for AndhaDhun
Trust Sriram Raghavan for doing something special with every project. With AndhaDhun, he displayed, once again, why he is the best in the dark comedy genre.
Image: Facebook
Loading...
Trust Sriram Raghavan for doing something special with every project. With AndhaDhun, he displayed, once again, why he is the best in the dark comedy genre. He has been declared the Best Director at News 18 Reel Movie Awards 2019.
Raghavan, whose filmography has projects like Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddar and Badlapur, was totally in command of AndhaDhun when he decided to put a maverick piano player at the helm of a murder mystery. Just when the musician thinks he has got it all sorted, he gets entangled in a web of deceits.
Played by Ayushmann Khurrana, the musician turned out to be one of the most intriguing characters of recent times, so much so that there were several fan theories around his ultimate motive. It was a rare feat to achieve for Hindi films that don’t have such dedicated fan base to discuss endings even after the release cycle is over.
However, Khurrana wasn’t the only highlight of AndhaDhun that had equally strong secondary characters and a beautiful nostalgia-inducing musical set-up. From its beginning to the end, the film wore its director’s impression. In fact, its end credit was a compilation of many piano scenes from different Hindi films released over decades.
Raghavan faced stiff competition from Amar Kaushik (Stree), Rahi Anil Barve (Tumbbad), Amit Sharma (Badhaai Ho) and Meghna Gulzar (Raazi).
Raghavan, whose filmography has projects like Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddar and Badlapur, was totally in command of AndhaDhun when he decided to put a maverick piano player at the helm of a murder mystery. Just when the musician thinks he has got it all sorted, he gets entangled in a web of deceits.
Played by Ayushmann Khurrana, the musician turned out to be one of the most intriguing characters of recent times, so much so that there were several fan theories around his ultimate motive. It was a rare feat to achieve for Hindi films that don’t have such dedicated fan base to discuss endings even after the release cycle is over.
However, Khurrana wasn’t the only highlight of AndhaDhun that had equally strong secondary characters and a beautiful nostalgia-inducing musical set-up. From its beginning to the end, the film wore its director’s impression. In fact, its end credit was a compilation of many piano scenes from different Hindi films released over decades.
Raghavan faced stiff competition from Amar Kaushik (Stree), Rahi Anil Barve (Tumbbad), Amit Sharma (Badhaai Ho) and Meghna Gulzar (Raazi).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Recommended For You
- Study Reveals Apple, Tesla Most Trusted To Make Driverless Cars, Volkswagen Invested the Most
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: When and Where to Watch Live
- CRPF to Get Bomb-Proof 30-Seater Buses in Kashmir Valley: DG
- IPL 2019 | Kaushik: Maybe Next Time Jos, Simply Don't Cross the Line?
- 'Obviously My Fault': Buttler when Mankaded in 2014
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results