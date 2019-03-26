REEL Movie Awards 2019: Surekha Sikri wins Best Supporting Actress Award for Badhaai Ho

Charming her way into the jury's heart through her cutting retort and tauntingly humourous performance in the comedy-drama film Badhaai Ho, actress Surekha Sikri has bagged the Best Supporting Actor (Female) trophy at the Reel Movie Awards 2019.Surekha, 73, outclassed the younger breed of actresses like Taapsee Pannu (Mulk), Divya Dutta (Blackmail), Geetanjali Rao (October) and Rasika Dugal (Manto), to take home the honour.Surekha essays the role of a domineering grandmother in the Amit Sharma directorial, which is driven by situational humour and relationship drama. Badhaai Ho is set in Delhi and Surekha caught the tongue and tone of the character to the T. She is persistently mocking and comedic in her performance, breaking away from the shell of ageing old matriarch that Hindi films have hitherto presented us with.Surekha had some of the best dialogues in the film and she delivered them effortlessly. Her character was also marked with sudden fits of anger, but never once did humour leave her side. In a scene towards the end of second act, she parades her entire family for nitpicking on her daughter-in-law (Neena Gupta) over her ill-timed pregnancy. The scenes where she was present, lit up by the virtue of her being there, in the moment, and the audience instinctively knew that something nasty, yet hilarious, was coming their way, as long as she was in the frame.Surekha is a veteran TV and film actress, most famously remembered for her role in prime time drama Balika Vadhu. This is her first Reel Award nomination and win.