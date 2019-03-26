English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
REEL Movie Awards 2019: The Journey to Celebrate Quality Cinema Continues
Red carpet coverage for Reel Movie Awards 2019 begins at 7:30 p.m. IST on Tuesday, March 26 and viewers can stream the event online on Jio TV and News18.com.
REEL Movie Awards are back with the second edition.
Loading...
It's go time. The second edition of the REEL Movie Awards will cap off an awards season in Bollywood that's celebrated last year's best in Hindi films. With some groundbreaking nominations and delirious races, there’s a lot to watch out for in this year’s ceremony.
It's the sole awards show in India that honours content-driven and new age cinema, and prides itself on celebrating the unexpected yet brilliant.
Set to take place Tuesday evening, this year's ceremony is being widely touted as one of the most diverse lineups of nominees unlike awards shows in the past.
The REEL Movie Awards nominations, announced earlier this month, largely mirrored that there was more to Hindi movies than starry cast and fancy budgets. Raazi led the pack with 13 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director for Meghna Gulzar and Best Actor (Female) for Alia Bhatt. Also nominated in Best Film category were Badhaai Ho, Stree, AndhaDhun and Tumbbad.
Meanwhile, in the Best Director category, Rahi Anil Barve (Tumbbad), Sriram Raghavan (AndhaDhun), Amit Sharma (Badhaai Ho), Amar Kaushik (Stree) and Meghna were nominees.
The top acting honours saw Manoj Bajpayee (Gali Guleiyan), Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho), Vineet Kumar Singh (Mukkabaaz), Ayushmann Khurrana (AndhaDhun), Vicky Kaushal (Manmarziyaan), Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho), Tabu (AndhaDhun), Manisha Koirala (Lust Stories), Taapsee Pannu (Manmarziyaan) and Alia receiving nods.
In the two Best Supporting Actor (Male and Female) categories, Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho), Rasika Dugal (Manto), Geetanjali Rao (October), Divya Dutta (Blackmail) and Taapsee Pannu (Manmarziyaan) went head to head for Best Supporting Actor (Female), while Pankaj Tripathi (Stree), Sunil Grover (Pataakha), Vicky Kaushal (Raazi), Manoj Pahwa (Mulk) and Jaideep Ahlawat (Raazi) were nominated for Best Supporting Actor.
For Best Song, Daryaa (Amit Trivedi/Manmarziyaan), Dilbaro (Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy/Raazi), Ae Watan (Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy/Raazi), Naina Da Kya Kasoor (Amit Trivedi/AndhaDhun) and Theher Ja (October/Abhishek Arora) were all nominees.
Cyrus Barocha and Shibani Dandekar will co-host the ceremony, which will be held at JW Marriott in Mumbai.
Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Trivedi, Gajraj Rao, Sriram Raghavan, Konkona Sen, Boman Irani and Dia Mirza among others, are likely to attend the awards ceremony.
Red carpet coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. IST across multiple platforms. The awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. IST. Viewers can stream the event online on Jio TV and News18.com.
For more behind-the-scenes content from the show, tune into News18.com, which will bring you the exclusive coverage of the event, including all backstage interviews, red carpet highlights and a more peripheral experience of the ceremony.
Follow @News18Movies for more
It's the sole awards show in India that honours content-driven and new age cinema, and prides itself on celebrating the unexpected yet brilliant.
Set to take place Tuesday evening, this year's ceremony is being widely touted as one of the most diverse lineups of nominees unlike awards shows in the past.
The REEL Movie Awards nominations, announced earlier this month, largely mirrored that there was more to Hindi movies than starry cast and fancy budgets. Raazi led the pack with 13 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director for Meghna Gulzar and Best Actor (Female) for Alia Bhatt. Also nominated in Best Film category were Badhaai Ho, Stree, AndhaDhun and Tumbbad.
Meanwhile, in the Best Director category, Rahi Anil Barve (Tumbbad), Sriram Raghavan (AndhaDhun), Amit Sharma (Badhaai Ho), Amar Kaushik (Stree) and Meghna were nominees.
The top acting honours saw Manoj Bajpayee (Gali Guleiyan), Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho), Vineet Kumar Singh (Mukkabaaz), Ayushmann Khurrana (AndhaDhun), Vicky Kaushal (Manmarziyaan), Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho), Tabu (AndhaDhun), Manisha Koirala (Lust Stories), Taapsee Pannu (Manmarziyaan) and Alia receiving nods.
In the two Best Supporting Actor (Male and Female) categories, Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho), Rasika Dugal (Manto), Geetanjali Rao (October), Divya Dutta (Blackmail) and Taapsee Pannu (Manmarziyaan) went head to head for Best Supporting Actor (Female), while Pankaj Tripathi (Stree), Sunil Grover (Pataakha), Vicky Kaushal (Raazi), Manoj Pahwa (Mulk) and Jaideep Ahlawat (Raazi) were nominated for Best Supporting Actor.
For Best Song, Daryaa (Amit Trivedi/Manmarziyaan), Dilbaro (Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy/Raazi), Ae Watan (Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy/Raazi), Naina Da Kya Kasoor (Amit Trivedi/AndhaDhun) and Theher Ja (October/Abhishek Arora) were all nominees.
Cyrus Barocha and Shibani Dandekar will co-host the ceremony, which will be held at JW Marriott in Mumbai.
Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Trivedi, Gajraj Rao, Sriram Raghavan, Konkona Sen, Boman Irani and Dia Mirza among others, are likely to attend the awards ceremony.
Red carpet coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. IST across multiple platforms. The awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. IST. Viewers can stream the event online on Jio TV and News18.com.
For more behind-the-scenes content from the show, tune into News18.com, which will bring you the exclusive coverage of the event, including all backstage interviews, red carpet highlights and a more peripheral experience of the ceremony.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Wants to Conquer Gaming With Arcade, And it Already Has a Big Advantage Over Google Stadia
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni & Iyer Battle It Out On TT Table Ahead of Kotla Clash
- IPL 2019 | 'Proud of You': Kartik Backs Ashwin's "Mankad"
- Hackers Awarded $35000, Tesla Model 3 for Exposing Vehicle System Error
- Hope Tribals and Nomads Find Place in 'New India': Meet MP's First College-Going Pardhi Girl
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results