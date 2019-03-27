English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
REEL Movie Awards 2019 Winds Up, Avengers: Endgame Releases New Featurette Video
Rani Mukerji commences shoot for 'Mardaani 2', Eros Now releases the trailer of 'Modi- Journey of a Common Man' and Ram Charan celebrates his 34th birthday.
Rani Mukerji commences shoot for 'Mardaani 2', Eros Now releases the trailer of 'Modi- Journey of a Common Man' and Ram Charan celebrates his 34th birthday.
Tuesday marked the conclusion of News 18's REEL Movie Awards 2019. The only awards show that prefers quality and content-driven cinema over big budget and stars awarded the best and most creative in low-to-medium budget films. The event was attended by the likes of Alia Bhatt, who took home the trophy of Best Actor (Female) for Raazi, director Sriram Raghavan, who was awarded the Best Director for AndhaDhun and many others like Manoj Pahwa, Aparshakti Khurana, Vijay Verma, Divya Dutta, Dia Mirza, Rasika Dugal, Amar Kaushik, Amit Sharma, Rahi Anil Barve.
In other Bollywood news, two substantial projects were greenlit, one starring John Abraham and another featuring Rani Mukerji. As per a Twitter post by Yash Raj Films, Rani has started shooting for the sequel of hit cop-thriller Mardaani (2014). Rani will reprise her role as Shivani Shivaji Rao in Mardaani 2.
John Abraham has also confirmed his presence in Rensil De Silva's film centring on his passion for bikes. The film is yet untitled but will be produced by Ajay Kapoor. March 27 marked the birth anniversary of Telegu star Ram Charan. The world celebrated with the actor as he turned 36 on this day. Also, the trailer Eros Now's web-series based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was released.
As a treat for Marvel fans, new posters and a featurette of Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame was released a month before the film's release. People were filled with emotions as the cast took us through the events that are to unfold post Avengers: Infinity War.
Read below for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
News18 set the stage for honouring and rewarding low-to-medium budget films and content-driven Hindi cinema, one that is steered by the desire for creative and innovative storytelling and is not conveniently stuffed with glamorous stars at the cost of the narrative. The REEL Movie Awards night was hosted by Cyrus Broacha and Shibani Dandekar.
In the first Avengers: Endgame featurette from Marvel Studios titled 'We Lost', the cast and crew discuss their distress post Avengers: Infinity War.
Known for his love of bikes, actor John Abraham is set to treat the audience with his biker avatar in director Rensil D'Silva's upcoming untitled film. John on Wednesday announced that he has teamed up with producer Ajay Kapoor and D'Silva for the film that revolves around motorcycles.
Actress Rani Mukerji, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Hichki, is back on shoot mode. She has started shooting for the sequel to her 2014 hit film Mardaani.
Fans can't keep calm as #HBDRamCharan has taken the social media by storm. Ram Charan Teja turns 34 today and his huge fan following is showering all their love and wishes on his birthday.
After the trailer of Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi was released only recently and its release date preponed, Eros Now has also unveiled the trailer of its the 10-episode web series based on the life and times of Narendra Modi. Titled Modi - Journey of a Common Man, the show brings to the light the prominent events in Modi’s life that led to him becoming India’s prime minister.
News18 set the stage for honouring and rewarding low-to-medium budget films and content-driven Hindi cinema, one that is steered by the desire for creative and innovative storytelling and is not conveniently stuffed with glamorous stars at the cost of the narrative. The REEL Movie Awards night was hosted by Cyrus Broacha and Shibani Dandekar.
In the first Avengers: Endgame featurette from Marvel Studios titled 'We Lost', the cast and crew discuss their distress post Avengers: Infinity War.
Known for his love of bikes, actor John Abraham is set to treat the audience with his biker avatar in director Rensil D'Silva's upcoming untitled film. John on Wednesday announced that he has teamed up with producer Ajay Kapoor and D'Silva for the film that revolves around motorcycles.
Actress Rani Mukerji, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Hichki, is back on shoot mode. She has started shooting for the sequel to her 2014 hit film Mardaani.
Fans can't keep calm as #HBDRamCharan has taken the social media by storm. Ram Charan Teja turns 34 today and his huge fan following is showering all their love and wishes on his birthday.
After the trailer of Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi was released only recently and its release date preponed, Eros Now has also unveiled the trailer of its the 10-episode web series based on the life and times of Narendra Modi. Titled Modi - Journey of a Common Man, the show brings to the light the prominent events in Modi’s life that led to him becoming India’s prime minister.
