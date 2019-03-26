English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
REEL Movie Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana is Named Breakout Actor of the Year
Both AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho that released in 2018 have rightfully cemented Ayushmann Khuranna's place in the actors-to-watch-out-for list in the years to come.
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram
From television hosting to film acting, Ayushmann Khurrana has done it all, with his impressive command over the medium's demands and execution style. 2018 saw him coming into his own with two back to back hits-- AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho.
Recognising his unrelenting pursuit to get effortlessly into the skin of the character with each outing, Ayushmann was honoured with the Breakout Actor trophy at the Reel Movie Awards 2019. His brother Aparshakti Khurrana received the trophy on his behalf.
Both Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun had Ayushmann essay roles that were poles apart, in terms of dialect, look, character and showing. While in AndhaDhun he conned everyone with his unassuming face and sly act, in Badhaai Ho he plays a Delhi-based Haryanavi youngster, trying to come to terms with his parents' romantic relationship and their ill-timed pregnancy.
Ayushmann seems like a complete natural in his surroundings, place him wherever you feel. He has emerged as a fine actor, one who changes characters like clothes, with uncomplicated ease, and delivers a confident performance each time. He is as vulnerable as he is funny and suave. To top it all, he is a singer and musician too, who does not shy away from humming occasionally to his own songs. A rounded artist indeed.
Both AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho have rightfully cemented his place in the actors-to-watch-out-for list in the years to come. His upcoming releases include Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl and Anubhav Sinha's Article 15, where we can surely expect the actor to deliver special and memorable performances.
