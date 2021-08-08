Reel Retake: U Turn Can be Game Changer for Newbie Alaya F, Like it was for Shraddha Srinath

Movie remakes are the flavour of the season, and they have been for quite some time now. Filmmakers pick tried-and-tested storylines and formulaic hits and rights are bought. Almost always recast, sometimes updated for contemporary viewers and at other times moulded to suit the local audiences’ taste, remakes continue to be churned out year after year.

In this weekly column, Reel Retake, we compare the original film and its remake. Beyond highlighting the similarities, differences and measuring them on the success scale, we aim to discover the potential in the storyline that spurred the thought for a newer version and the ways in which a remake could possibly offer a different viewing experience. And if that is the case, analyse the film.

In focus this week is Kannada original U Turn (2016), which is now being remade in Hindi with Alaya F in the leading role. This supernatural horror film also has a Telugu version with Samantha Akkineni.

What is U Turn about?

U Turn emphasises on road safety and the need to follow traffic rules.

The movie begins with a news reporter Rachana (Shraddha Srinath) who is following a story on incidents on a particular flyover. In her office, she develops a liking for a crime beat reporter Aditya (Rahul Ravindran) who helps her with leads on the report. Rachana is also paying money to a homeless man, living on the flyover, who gives her the number plates of the motorists who are removing concrete blocks acting as dividers on the road just to take a U turn and avoid the traffic. They don’t move the blocks back making it an accident prone area and putting people’s lives in danger.

Rachana goes to the man’s home who took a U turn on the flyover that morning but is unable to meet him. Later, we learn that the man is dead. Police come searching for Rachana. She becomes the prime suspect as she was in the vicinity of the crime scene. Rachana tries to convince them of her innocence by showing the research for the story and gives away the name of every person she knows had removed the roadblocks in the past month. Cops dig deeper and discover that strangely everyone on Rachana’s list has died and each case been declared that of suicide. Is it really a coincidence or there’s more than what meets the eye? The mystery keeps getting murkier as police check on the last name on Rachana’s list of traffic rules violators, a lawyer. As they leave after interrogating him, assured of his safety, the lawyer jumps off and dies. Police are convinced of Rachana’s innocence but are unable to wrap their minds around the string of deaths and the real cause. Meanwhile, Rachana is getting drawn further into the case and it is psychologically affecting her.

Another morning, Rachana sees two men taking a U turn on the flyover. Knowing what is going to happen, she pleads with them to not do it. But she is made fun of. Rachana reports it to the police so that the two men can be saved. Following this, they are locked up in a CCTV room. There, one of them behaves like a ghost has possessed him, fights with the other and kills him. The other person also shoots himself and dies. All of this is witnessed by Rachana and the police officers on duty.

As she continues her research separately from the police, Rachana learns of an accident on the flyover where a woman and her daughter died in an accident. With no way of finding the real cause of the death of the culprits, Rachana herself takes the U turn and waits for something to happen. She dreams of the dead woman and her daughter who died in the accident as the concrete roadblocks were moved. Using her supernatural powers, the woman tries to kill Rachana as well. But Rachana promises to find the person who was responsible for their deaths. As she tries to uncover the truth, a series of unexpected twists lead us to a thrilling climax.

Wherein lies the potential?

U Turn’s biggest draw is that it takes a simple plot point and keeps weaving layers after layers of mystery towards a satisfying climax. The horror is in the form of scattered jump scares but up to a point, the ‘why’ and ‘who’ keep puzzling the protagonist’s mind and in turn the viewers. Writer-director Pawan Kumar intricately blends physiological with supernatural horror in his rounded script. One keeps getting invested in the narrative with every twist and there are many, right until the end. Some are unexpected, some edge-of-the-seat, but the thrills never stop coming. The screenplay is very detailed and leaves no loose ends. As to the physical horror, the ghosts are realistic and the feel is provided with lighting and not over-the-top make up, overly dramatic music and special effects. The movie is without songs and even the background score is minimal and used for build up only. This averts distractions and sudden moments of horror have a lasting impact. Plus, the message of traffic rules violation and how selfish behaviour can be disastrous is sent across with subtlety. It is not just about the numerous turns but the way they are introduced will keep you intrigued right throughout this chaotic film.

Sharddha’s performance as a news reporter who unknowingly gets drawn into the mystery of flyover deaths is very impactful. She is introduced as a happy-go-lucky woman but the uncertain fate that awaits her adds dimension in her role. Rachana is desperate and uneasy in the midst of all the action and Sharddha does well with every emotion at each turn. In the film, all the high points revolve around her. Not for a moment, the camera leaves her and with her tensed and invested portrayal as Rachana, Shraddha brings her A game to the act. Her performance is as gripping as the narrative. U Turn gets on to the thriller mode in no time and Shraddha leaves behind her innocent act at the onset and brings maturity in moments of heightened tension.

Another aspect that elevates U Turn’s storytelling is the terrific camerawork. The movie takes place part during night setting and the contrast lighting by the cinematography unit adds to the suspense.

The two remakes of U Turn — Telugu and Hindi

The Telugu remake of U Turn (2018) is mostly a frame by frame recreation by Pawan Kumar himself. Samantha Akkineni has replaced Shraddha as Rachana and she is as convincing in the role. Some minor changes in the treatment aside, there isn’t any distinction in the first remake and the movie treads on the similar path. Even the costumes and styling of the two leads in the films are similar. It is very difficult to compare and select the better of Shraddha and Samantha as they mirror each other’s performances. But Shradhha is a notch below in dramatic portions and thus she appears better and more natural than Samantha. For Samantha, who was doing bubbly characters till this film came along, U Turn is certainly a performance to be remembered for.

The interesting thing comes in the Hindi remake where Alaya F will be reprising the lead role. She will be the main attraction as the story revolves around her character so it will be worth seeing if she has the mettle for a nuanced performance that oscillates between tense, horrified, desperate and empathetic. Alaya can surely look the part but can she bring various dimensions in her performance will be up for debate. Similarly, a new director is adapting U Turn in Hindi. Will he recreate the film or give it his own style?

U Turn is wholesome as it is. Can something better be done with it and will the risk of change be worth it?

Success Meter

Original Kannada version of U Turn was Shraddha’s debut in the industry and she has done well with the fame that this movie deservedly got her. She is now one of the most sought after actresses in the South, having worked across industries with big stars, does meaty roles and is constantly experimenting. U Turn was certainly a hit and gained a wider audience base with its Telugu version. Commercially too, both films did well at the box office. Pawan also continued his hit streak with both the versions of his script. Moreover, a woman centric story, U Turn stays true to its nature and does not add any male rescuers in the story. Its a film worth making in Hindi.

