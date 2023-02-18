'Reel Vikram and Dimple...': Emotional Vishal Batra Talks About Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding was a much-awaited union for Bollywood fans. Their marriage was emotional to many for another reason. The couple starred in the film Shershaah which is based on Captain Vikram Batra and his sacrifice during the Kargil War in 1999. Kiara played Batra’s fiance Dimple Chema while Siddharth played the titular character. While the real-life Dimple and Vikram could not tie the knot and spend their lives together, the reel-life Vikram and Dimple are together now.

Captain Batra’s twin brother Vishal Batra attended their reception with his wife and daughter. In a recent interview, Vishal spoke about Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding and how it made him emotional. Talking to ETimes, he said, “I met Sidharth in December 2015 when the idea of the movie came up. We have been in touch regularly despite the fact that the movie released two years ago, and he is a good friend now. It was lovely of him to invite us. For me, it was also a feeling that I couldn’t see Vikram’s wedding… It took me through various emotions and being an identical twin, it’s something that can’t be explained in words. We got a message from Kiara, too, saying they are looking forward to us attending the wedding."

He said that the co-producer of Shershaah, Shabbir Boxwala told him that the couple were planning to get married. “I think they got closer because of the movie, and I am very happy they got married. The real Vikram and Dimple could not get married, but the reel Vikram and Dimple have, and that is a lovely feeling. Our blessings are with them. They are a lovely couple. They are two wonderful individuals, and I have never interacted with them as stars. Recently, Sidharth even called me and asked me to attend the trailer launch of Mission Majnu in Delhi. He said, ‘I want you here with me’. It’s a brotherly feeling; otherwise, why do I need to be there for the launch," Batra continued.

Batra also shared that Sidharth and Kiara did absolute justice to their roles. While his twin brother’s absence continues to haunt him, he has created a name for himself and continues to live. “Next year, he will complete 25 years of his sacrifice, and people still remember him. I always have these mixed emotions where I feel sad and miss my brother, but also feel extremely proud of him," Vishal Batra concluded.

Read all the Latest Movies News here