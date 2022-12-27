Reem Shaikh Slams Paps for Clicking Tunisha's Mom in 'Worse State,' Says 'It's Boiling My Blood'

A few moments after late TV actress Tunisha Sharma’s last rights were performed in Mumbai, her BFF Reem Sameer Shaikh took to Instagram to express displeasure over media coverage of the actress’ last rites. The Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan actress took to Instagram to issue a statement urging media to give Tunisha’s family privacy to mourn her loss. She said that it ‘boiled her blood’ to see that during the rituals, they were asked to give quotes and speak what they feel.

She wrote, “Today as we lost a smile , we lost someone so full of life leave us soon. It was heartbreaking to let her go. Being an actor, our life is an open book and while we appreciate the fact that the media has always been a part of our highs and lows, we as a human also deserve a bit of privacy while dealing with an unbearable loss."

“Tunisha’s mom who was grateful to the media to spread her message, yet it was so disheartening to see the same media capture the mother in her worse and in an unconscious state who just lost her only child. It was boiling my blood to see during the rituals also we were asked to give quotes and speak what we feel. No words can describe what I feel," added Reem.

“We understand it’s important for them to cover the news and update the audience but the amount of pain and grief of losing someone so close and so young cannot be described. Everyone deserves to mourn in privacy during such times and that personal space should be respected and given by the media too. Please give them privacy and have some sentiments towards situations like these. Have a heart as well while doing your profession. It just makes you a better human by heart," concluded the TV actress.

Earlier in the day, Tunisha Sharma’s last rites were held at Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayandar East. Her funeral was attended by several of her industry colleagues and friends. Kanwar Dhillon, Shivin Narang, Siddharth Nigam, his brother Abhishek Nigam, Vishal Jethwa, Abbas-Mustan, Ashnoor Kaur and Avneet Kaur among others attended Sharma’s last rites and paid their tributes.

Tunisha’s former boyfriend and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan’s mother and sister also visited the crematorium. Meanwhile, Tunisha Sharma’s mother also fainted during her daughter’s last rites. She was seen being carried by Shivin Narang, Kanwar Dhillon and Siddharth Nigam in a video that surfaced online.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. According to police officials, the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation.

Later, Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint and accused him of ‘using’ her daughter. Sheezan was then accused of abetment to suicide and was arrested on December 25. He is currently in police custody. Tunisha and Sheezan dated each other and reportedly broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Movies News here