Reena Roy Recalls How She Struggled To Get Her Daughter's Custody From Ex-Husband

Actress Reena Roy was a well-known face in Bollywood in the 1970s and 1980s. She made her debut in Hindi cinema with Zaroorat. After marrying Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan, Reena stepped away from the limelight for a few years. But after their marriage fell apart, the actress moved back to India and appeared in a few films sporadically. Recently, Reena revealed that after her divorce, she had to struggle to get her daughter’s custody.

In a chat with The Times of India, the actress shared that she did everything to get her daughter back and eventually sought the help of saints and sadhus and got her daughter’s custody. Mohsin and Reena named their daughter Jannat when she was born; but after Reena received her custody, she changed her name to Sanam.

It is reported that Reena got divorced from her former husband as she wasn’t able to cope with his lifestyle. It is also said that the former Pakistani cricketer wanted to settle down in London with her and take British citizenship. She also stated the reason why Mohsin tried to keep their daughter away from her was that he thought the actress would follow them to London and settle down there.

In a recent audio interview with ETimes, she spoke about her equation with her ex-husband. Reena said that Mohsin is the father of her daughter. “He’s in touch with her. They share a close father-daughter bond. He’s settled well in life. I pray that God keeps him healthy and happy,” she added.

Reena was known for films like Kalicharan, Nagin, Jaani Dushman, Apnapan and Aasha. She was last seen in the 2000 film Refugee. In 2021, Reena appeared on an episode of Indian Idol and spoke about her work and peers in the 1970s.

Read all the Latest Movies News here