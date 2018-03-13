GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington To Star In New Limited Series On Hulu

Little Fires Everywhere will be written by Liz Tigelaar (Casual), and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Washington's Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios will produce.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 13, 2018, 1:28 PM IST
A file photo of Reese Witherspoon.
Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon will star in Little Fires Everywhere, a limited eight-episode series to be aired on Hulu.

The show will be based on Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller of the same name, which is set in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where Ng grew up. It follows the stories of the suburban Richardson family, and a roving mother-daughter pair, Mia and Pearl Warren, who have a very different way of life. When Mia and Pearl move to town and become the Richardsons' tenants, the two families find their worlds colliding and changing.

Little Fires Everywhere will be written by Liz Tigelaar (Casual), and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Washington's Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios will produce.

Deadline quoted Witherspoon saying, "Hulu has a rich history of transforming groundbreaking literature into groundbreaking television, and we are confident that their talented team will use this story to spur a long-overdue dialogue around race, class, and what it means to be a mother."

