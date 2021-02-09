Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter To Be Honoured At 2021 Caucus Awards

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon and her banner Hello Sunshine’s president of TV and film, Lauren Neustadter, will be honoured as producers of the year at The Caucus for Producers, Writers & Directors’ 2021 Caucus Awards next month. According to Variety, the 38th annual gala event will be held virtually on March 4.

“Grey’s Anatomy” actor James Pickets Jr will serve as the host. Screenwriter-filmmaker Aaron Sorkin, director Susanne Bier, Black-ish star and emerging producer Marsai Martin and Vin Di Bona will also be honoured at the ceremony. Community leaders and philanthropists Jeanne and her late husband Tom Townsend will be bestowed with the Humanitarian Award.

Caucus co-founder Norman Lear will make a special guest appearance at the virtual awards ceremony. The Caucus Foundation, spearheaded by its President Sharon Arnett, was created to give production grants to worthy students to promote diversity. The annual awards dinner has enabled the foundation to award nearly USD two million to date to students at accredited colleges and universities across the US for completion of their thesis projects.