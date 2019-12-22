Reese Witherspoon Posts Emotional Message for Friend and Co-Star Jennifer Aniston
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, who have been friends for years, appeared together in the Apple TV's The Morning Show.
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, who have been friends for years, appeared together in the Apple TV's The Morning Show.
Season one of The Morning Show concluded recently, and its actors are super emotional, especially Reese Witherspoon. Celebrating the end of the series, Reese shared a throwback picture to their last day on the set in New York, praising co-star Jennifer Aniston.
"This was our very last day of shooting @themorningshow, There are not enough hugs, heart emojis or words to express how much I cherish working with @jenniferaniston. She is one of the hardest working people I know.' We're getting all emotional," she captioned the image.
This was our very last day of shooting @themorningshow. There are not enough hugs, heart emojis or words to express how much I cherish working with @jenniferaniston. ❤️ She is one of the hardest working people I know. To all the writers, producers, camera operators, assistants, actors, set & costume designers.... THANK YOU! I am honored to work among women & men who feel equally passionate about story-telling and collaborated on all levels to bring this show to life. To any survivors who related to the show on a deeper level - we see you and we stand with you. Thank you all for watching and supporting! Your comments, tweets, and conversations made this season so incredible! We will be back next year! Stay tuned.
Reese also thanked her whole team for their support and contribution.
"To all the writers, producers, camera operators, assistants, actors, set and costume designers.... THANK YOU! I am honored to work among women and men who feel equally passionate about story-telling and collaborated on all levels to bring this show to life. ?? To any survivors who related to the show on a deeper level - we see you and we stand with you. Thank you all for watching and supporting! Your comments, tweets, and conversations made this season so incredible! We will be back next year! Stay tuned," she added.
The Morning Show aired on apple Tv from November 1, 2019. It also starred Steve Carell in the leading role.
