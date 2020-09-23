Reese Witherspoon’s '90s Selfie with Paul Rudd Leaves Netizens Wondering if the Two Ever Age

Hollywood actors Reese Witherspoon (44) and Paul Rudd (51) have left the Internet curious. Netizens were mind-blown when the Big Little Lies actor posted a picture with former co-star Paul Rudd from 1996. They are appaled with the fact that the actors haven't changed much and even after 24 years they still look the same. Sharing their thoughts in the comments section, fans wondered if they ever age. While some anticipated that Rudd has a time machine, others asked for their secret to anti-aging.

Not just fans but celebs were amused too. Actor Gal Gadot hailed Witherspoon and called her a “trendsetter” for being way ahead of her time. Whereas, commenting on the pic, Oprah Magazine wrote, “Reese Witherspoon: Inventor of the selfie,” while actor Natalie Portman expressed her gratitude to Witherspoon for blessing her timeline with the nostalgic throwback. Portman commented, “Thank you for this.”

Reese captioned it as, “Wait a second... did #PaulRudd and I take the 'Selfie' in 1996?”

After Paris Hilton claimed that she took the first selfie in the history of mankind dating back to 2006, Witherspoon’s recent image, which is from a decade earlier, is a strong contender to challenge the title.

In another Instagram post Witherspoon posted a throwback image of her and Rudd from the movie How Do You Know after it was reported that many subscribers are watching it on Netflix.

She captioned the image, “I noticed some of y'all are watching How Do You Know on @netflix so here's a throwback of me and #PaulRudd from 10 years ago to kickstart your weekend! #fbf (for those who are curious: Paul Rudd is as wonderful in person as he is on screen).”

Witherspoon and her selfie pal Paul Rudd have worked together in Overnight Delivery (1998) and How Do You Know? (2010).