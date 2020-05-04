MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Reflecting Upon Deep Loss, Neetu Thanks Hospital Staff for Treating Rishi Kapoor Like Their Own

After completing the final rites of Rishi Kapoor with son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Sahni, Neetu took to social media to thank the hospital staff for taking care of the actor over the past months.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 11:07 AM IST
Evergreen actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 at the H N Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. Throughout his treatment in both India and the US, his wife Neetu Kapoor stood beside him like a pillar of strength.

Now, after completing the final rites of her late husband with son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Sahni, Neetu took to social media to thank the hospital staff for taking care of Rishi over the past months and treating them like their own.

In a lengthy post, the former actress reflected upon the last few months and said that along with a deep sense of loss, her heart is filled with gratitude for everyone who took care of the actor.

"As a family, we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital," she wrote.

"The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart," she added, concluding the statement with folded hands emoji.

Along with the post, she added two monochrome pictures. The first one was a solo picture of Rishi, flashing a big smile at the camera, the other had the couple striking an endearing pose.

Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in Mumbai's Banganga tank on Sunday. Joining Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima for the final rites were actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Earlier in the day, a prayer meet was held at the Kapoors' residence.

