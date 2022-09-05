'Reflection of Sexism': Mumtaz On Criticism Of Wives For Cricketers' Poor Performance

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. They have been married for more than four years and have a daughter, Vamika. Ever since Anushka and Virat have gotten married, the actress has come under constant criticism for her husband’s poor on-field performances. Oftentimes, Anushka has received flak from Indian cricket fans. Not just Anushka Sharma, but even other wives and girlfriends of cricketers have been criticised by the fans.

Now, veteran actress Mumtaz has come out in support of Anushka Sharma and said that the atmosphere in the 60s and 70s was different. She also talked about how the cricketers’ wives were treated at that time.

While talking to Etimes, Mumtaz said, “Neither Sharmila Tagore nor Reena Roy from my times got any flak if and when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Mohsin Khan failed. But that’s not simply because Twitter, Facebook and Instagram didn’t exist but also because woh zamaana kuch aur tha, sab badal gaya hai, mauhol aaj kitna alag hai (Those times were different, everything has changed now).”

The veteran actress also questioned why none of these actresses gets any praise when their cricketer husbands and boyfriends do well on the field. She called it a “reflection of the sexism prevalent in our society.”

In 2016, Virat Kohli slammed trolls criticising Anushka Sharma for his performances. “Shame on people for trolling Anushka Sharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity,” he tweeted.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017 and in January 2021, they welcomed their first child, a daughter and named her Vamika. The couple is yet to reveal the face of their daughter.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, in which she will be seen in the role of Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

