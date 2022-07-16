Regina Cassandra and Anupama Parameswaran Starrer Mareechika Title Poster Revealed

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Mareechika have recently unveiled the title poster of the movie. The film will feature Regina Cassandra and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. With the phrases ‘LOVE,’ ‘REVENGE,’ and ‘BETRAYAL’ on the poster, the film is expected to be a love-revenge drama.

One More Hero Media and Lakshmi Bhupala Entertainment are financing the project. The music of the film will be composed by Ilaiyaraaja. It is now in the production stage. Other details regarding the film are yet to be revealed.

Anupama Parameswaran, on the other hand, was last seen in Natural star Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki, while Regina Cassandra’s latest outing was OTT platform Aha’s web series Anya’s Tutorial.

Regina Cassandra is also playing an important role in Shoorveer, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. She portrays an army officer in the web series.

Regina recently made headlines when she spoke about what inspired her to select Shoorveer and how she managed to prepare for the role.

“I’ve never played any character that’s from the armed forces. I played a police officer, but not someone who’s in the army and I thought it would be very interesting to understand what that kind of life would be like. Also, as an actress, I heavily rely on how my character looks. Maybe not completely rely upon, but it’s a big aspect of the way I work as an actress, because I feel like donning everything makes me feel even more into the skin of the character. So, when I wore the uniform, it felt interesting,” Regina said in a recent interview.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.