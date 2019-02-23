English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Regional And Indie Films Take On the Queer Narrative With Open Arms, Rapper Divine Speaks On The Success of Gully Boy
Netflix has released its latest original film Paddleton, Total Dhamaal manages to attract fans in its opening week and fashion bigwig Prada showcased its latest collection of designer outfits at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week,
Netflix has released its latest original film Paddleton, Total Dhamaal manages to attract fans in its opening week and fashion bigwig Prada showcased its latest collection of designer outfits at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week,
The LGBTQ participation and representation in mainstream Bollywood films has been overwhelmingly dismal. However, indie and regional films have done everything in their power to voice the unvoiced of the marginalised community. Films like My Brother... Nikhil, Arekti Premer Golpo, Sancharram, The Pink Mirror and most recently released Nagarkirtan can be credited with pushing the envelope of the queer narrative, one which is often associated with social stigma.
Talking about independent art form, adding major credentials to his name is Aamchi Mumbai's rapper Divine, whose struggles in life has also inspired Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy. Now that he is a bonafide name in the industry, Vivian Fernandez aka Divine has a lot to share about his upcoming projects and career goals and people ought to listen to the real voice of the street.
Netflix has released its latest original film, Paddleton, starring Ray Romano and Mark Duplass. Paddleton follows the journey of two middle-aged-buddies-in-arms, when one of them is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Also, Indra Kumar’s latest directorial Total Dhamaal has released this week and the comedy film has opened to a good weekend opening, says trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his recent box-office report.
Milan Fashion Week is currently underway and Italian luxury label Prada added a touch of romance to it on Thursday with a winter collection looking at both sides of a love story.
With very few exceptions, the mainstream Hindi cinema is still struggling to capture more authentic narratives about the lives of LGBTQ people. Box office pressure and unwillingness to take risks are cited as reasons behind it. On the other hand, the regional and independent cinema have successfully built a reputation as one unafraid of pushing the boundaries.
Read: How Regional and Independent Cinema Depicting LGBTQ-themed Narratives Beyond General Norms
Original Gully Boy Divine opens up about his life from slums to riches in a freewheeling chat with News18 reporter Sneha Bengani. He talks about his inspiration, how he came up with name Divine, and more.
Read:Meet Vivian Fernandes, the Real Gully Boy and Inspiration Behind Ranveer Singh's Film
Netflix has released its latest original Paddleton that centers on male bonding, offered with a dash of humour and pathos. Read our review of Paddleton before you watch it.
Read: Paddleton Review: Tender Bromance Between Ray Romano and Mark Duplass is A Whiff of Fresh Air
The ensemble cast of Total Dhamaal has managed to attract fans this weekend. It has opened to good numbers, riding on the hilarious performances of Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani and Riteish Deshmukh and others.
Read: Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 1: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit Film Gets 'Dhamaal' Opening
Fashion bigwig Prada showcased its latest collection of designer outfits at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. If we go by the post-show notes, “The collection is a reaction to and reflection of humanity, of our strengths and fragilities.”
Read: Prada Contrasts Two Sides of Romance at Milan Fashion Week
