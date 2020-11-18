Regional Cinema Has Received Exposure Due To OTT Platforms, Says Samantha Akkineni

Mumbai: South star Samantha Akkineni says her decision to cross over to Hindi language with the second season of The Family Man was spurred on by the impact of OTT platforms that are blurring the lines between industries, leading to good opportunities for actors and technicians everywhere. Different entertainment mediums are converging on the platform, the actor said, adding that global exposure is bound to change the viewing habits of the audiences.

The exposure to regional cinema improved a lot as there are a lot of films on OTT and it leads to more opportunities for us. I would have never been keen to do a Hindi feature film and when I was given an opportunity to do a web series and play a role that is different, I jumped at it. OTT has opened up possibility for stars, actors and technicians from regional cinema, Akkineni told .