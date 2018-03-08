GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Regional Films Deserve Proper Subtitling for Global Audience: Filmmakers

At the Ficci Frames, 2018 here on Wednesday, filmmakers Ishaan Randeria, Madhu Chopra, Rima Das, AL Vijay and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury were part of a panel discussion on 'Beyond Bollywood: Does regional Cinema make better sense?'

IANS

Updated:March 8, 2018, 10:37 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Regional Films Deserve Proper Subtitling for Global Audience: Filmmakers
At the Ficci Frames, 2018 here on Wednesday, filmmakers Ishaan Randeria, Madhu Chopra, Rima Das, AL Vijay and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury were part of a panel discussion on 'Beyond Bollywood: Does regional Cinema make better sense?'


Mumbai: With regional Indian films gaining increased visibility in India and abroad, filmmakers feel they deserve to have a proper budget in place for professional subtitling for better global reach.

At the Ficci Frames, 2018 here on Wednesday, filmmakers Ishaan Randeria, Madhu Chopra, Rima Das, AL Vijay and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury were part of a panel discussion on 'Beyond Bollywood: Does regional Cinema make better sense?'

Asked about the importance of subtitling of regional films, Choudhury said: "Right subtitling is very important for any regional cinema if we aim to go out to a larger audience. I think producers should give a budget for a proper subtitling and get good translation done by professional."

He added: "Me and many of my writer and filmmaker friends come from a humble middle-class background and did not go to English medium schools. Therefore, though they understand English, they do not have a command over the language. While that does not stop them from writing a good story and make a film, when they go out to the international market with the film, due to bad subtitling, the nuance gets lost."

Seconding this, Das who made Assamese film "Village Rockstars" and travelled to various foreign galas with the film, said: "For people like us who make films in our native language, we cannot reach the larger audience without subtitling.

"I was taught to make subtitles that should be simple enough to understand for people, but at the same time, without losing the essence of the scene and the emotion that is conveyed in dialogues."

Also Watch

  • REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
  • Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
  • Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
    Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES