Registrations for Ranveer Singh's Quiz Show The Big Picture Begin on July 17, 9:30pm

Ranveer Singh is hosting a unique visual-based quiz show that will go on air on Colors soon. Registrations for the show, titled The Big Picture, will begin on July 17 at 9:30pm. The actor made the announcement with a special promo, saying, “Tasveer se taqdeer badalne ka intezaar ho gaya khatam kyunki The Big Picture ke registrations ho rahe hain shuru 17th July, raat 9.30 baje se. Toh milte hain aapse #TheBigPicture ke manch par!

Marking Ranveer’s debut on television, The Big Picture will test contestants’ knowledge and visual memory. In the first promo shared by Ranveer, the actor can be seen talking about his career. He described some of his famous characters from Simmba to Bajirao and Khilji. He then described the game show, saying that a contestant’s visual memory can make them win crores.

Earlier in the day, Ranveer talked about his TV debut via a statement that read, “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me."

RELATED NEWS The Big Picture Promo: Ranveer Singh Makes TV Debut as Quiz Show Host

Previously, fans of the actor had taken to social media to speculate about his TV show appearance. This was because ColorsTV had posted cryptic tweets with references to his hit films. “Entertainment hoga blockbuster bread pakode ki kasam (entertainment will be blockbuster, swear on bread pakora)," one tweet read. The other read, “TV Ka Time aa gaya (TV’s time has come)."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here