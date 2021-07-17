Registrations Open for Ranveer Singh's Quiz Show The Big Picture, Here's How You Can Participate

Ranveer Singh is hosting a unique visual-based quiz show that will go on air on Colors soon. Registrations for the show, titled The Big Picture, have begun. The channel also presented the viewers with the first question.

The viewers can follow simple steps to complete the registration process and participate from the comfort of their homes by logging on to the Voot app, Voot.com or MyJio app.

Be ready to put your visual knowledge to test and win ‘big’ by following three simple steps.

STEP 1:

Call for entries: The very first question has gone on air and a new question will be shared daily at 9.30 pm on the channel for the next 10 days until 26th July. Each question will remain valid only for 24 hours from the time of its announcement and viewers can answer by filling up the required details on the Voot app, Voot.com or MyJio app.

STEP 2:

Online Test: Of the viewers who answer the questions correctly, a few will be shortlisted through the randomizer system for the next round. The shortlisted candidates will be called and would be informed about the details of the online test. They would also get a link for the online test via SMS/Email before 8th August. On the test day, the candidate will have to log in via mobile number to attempt the test and will get 20 seconds each to answer 20 visual-based questions with 4 options. After answering all the questions, the user will be directed to a page wherein they will have to upload their introduction video basis the parameters shared with them.

STEP 3:

On ground audition: The selected candidates who successfully qualify after passing the online test will be invited for a personal interview in either of the mentioned cities that include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bhopal, Ranchi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow.

The candidates who get through all three levels will get a chance to be a part of the main show and change their fate.

