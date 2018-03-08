Regret Is Here: Netflix Releases First Trailer of A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2

Be forewarned, upon watching the official trailer, you will be subjected to a shack full of crabs, a tyrannical vice principal, murder, kidnapping, high fashion, unnecessary surgery, ravenous lions, and a great deal of herring. But sadly, the trailer is only the beginning. Like some dreaded disease or infestation, A Series of Unfortunate Events will soon reappear with the global launch of season two, March 30 on Netflix.Based on the internationally best selling series of books, season two of the Netflix original series plunges further into the epic world of this darkly comedic mystery. Starring Emmy and Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris, A Series of Unfortunate Events recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans – Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – and their extraordinary encounters with the devious Count Olaf who will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. Foiling his many dastardly plans and disguises, the young siblings discover clues to their parents’ mysterious death, links to a covert organization, and begin to unlock long-held family secrets.Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith, Patrick Warburton and K. Todd Freeman (among others) return for season two. New additions to the cast include (but are not limited to) Lucy Punch, Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, Robbie Amell, Sara Rue, Roger Bart and David Alan Grier. Featuring ten cinematic one-hour episodes, season two of A Series of Unfortunate Events launches globally Friday, March 30 on Netflix.