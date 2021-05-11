'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' Has Sexism in It, I was Acting with These People: Dia Mirza

Sexism in Bollywood films has been a long-standing issue and the recent celebrity to open up about it is actress Dia Mirza. Talking about sexism in the Hindi film industry she also acknowledged that her 2001 debut movie Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein had sexist elements in it.

Opening up about how everyone was a part of the cycle, she told Brut India, “People were writing, thinking and making sexist cinema and I was a part of these stories… Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has sexism in it… I was acting with these people. I was working with these people. It’s crazy. I will give you small examples. A makeup artist could only be a man, could not be a woman. A hairdresser only had to be a woman… When I started working in films there were at best about four or five women on any given crew with a unit strength of over 120… sometimes 180 people."

“We live in a patriarchal society and it is an industry largely led by men. So there is rampant sexism. And I think for a large part it is not even conscious sexism because there are so many men who are writers, who are directors, who are actors, who are not even aware of their sexist thinking," she added.

Dia Mirza came into the limelight after winning Miss Asia Pacific in 2000. Since then she has gone on to do films like Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Sanju, and Wild Dog.

The actress recently tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this year and the couple is expecting their first child.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here