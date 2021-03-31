Rekha Appears on Indian Idol 12, Shares Playful Camaraderie with Judge Vishal Dadlani

Rekha recently visited the sets of the ongoing singing reality show Indian Idol 12 and going by the pictures posted on social media, everyone had a gala time shooting for the episode. The special episode, which will air this weekend will see the contestants paying a tribute to the evergreen star by singing famous songs from her popular films. The veteran actress enjoyed all the performances and looked stunning as she made a fashion statement in her bright Kanjeevaram silk saree, dramatically lined eyes and dark red lips. Everyone from the judges to the contestants were mesmerised by her beauty and charm.

One of the show’s judges, Vishal Dadlani took to Instagram to share the news. He also went on to share the on-set fun they all had with Rekha while shooting for the episode. The singer-composer also expressed his wish to dance with the veteran actress. In the picture, one can see Rekha playing tabla on Vishal’s bald head.

The caption of his post read, “Surreal day! Swipe!! 1. The legendary #Rekha ji pulled off a sneak-attack and surprised me with a gentle tabla-roll on my head." He also added that if given a chance, he would love to match steps with the most expressive dancer ever. Vishal also mentioned that he was called Vishu-ji all day on the sets by the veteran actress.

Last week, actress Neetu Kapoor visited the show as a guest and opened up about her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. The actress also shared anecdotes from the couples’ heydays. The episode was both enjoyable and emotional.

The current season of the music reality show is airing on Sony TV and has singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, singer Neha Kakkar and music director-singer Himesh Reshammiya as judges, while singer Aditya Narayan hosts the show.