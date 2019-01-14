GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rekha Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Her Daughter', Gifts Her a Sari

Kangana Ranaut attended an event in a black sari gifted to her by veteran actress Rekha, who said that if she had a daughter, she would have been like the Manikarnika star.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
Image: Instagram
At the Marathi Taraka event held in Mumbai on Sunday, Manikarnika star Kangana Ranaut turned up in a gorgeous black sari gifted to her by veteran actress Rekha. Kangana presented Rekha with a special award at the event, and while delivering her acceptance speech, the Umrao Jaan actress showered praises upon her presenter.

In her speech, Rekha mentioned how she adores and loves Kangana the most in Bollywood. She went on to add that if she had a daughter, she would have been like Kangana.



While Rekha was her usual gorgeous self in a golden Kanjeevaram, Kangana looked etheral in the black and gold sari gifted to her. The two ladies greeted each other with a warm hug.

Further expressing her admiration for the Queen actress, Rekha said that Kangana is like Jhansi Ki Rani in real life, too. Kangana would next be seen essaying the role of Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which also marks her directorial debut.

Kangana is currently on a promotional spree for the period drama, that is all set to release on January 25.

The Marathi Taraka event also saw the attendance of other veteran actresses like Helen, Asha Parekh, Zeenat Aman, Aruna Irani and Jaya Prada. Rekha was also seen bonding with choreographer Saroj Khan.




Simmba star Sara Ali Khan was also spotted bonding with senior actresses at the event.



