Rekha Gives 'Shagun' to Mohd Danish on Indian Idol 12 After Being Moved By His Performance

Indian Idol 12, the singing reality show currently being aired on Sony TV, is garnering a lot of appreciation and love from both audiences and the Bollywood stars who appear on the stage. This weekend, the stage is all set to welcome the evergreen and timeless veteran actress Rekha.

She will be seen having a great time with all the contestants and judges. In the episode, everyone will be seen in awe of Rekha's bewitching charm, enticing smile, husky voice and poised nature. All the contestants will sing the timeless songs of the movies the actress featured in.

According to a TOI report, among all the mesmerising performances of the contestants, one that stood out and stole the heart of the veteran actress was that of Mohd. Danish. He performed on the song Mukaddar ka Sikandar which deeply moved the actress and she couldn’t resist from sharing the stage with him. Rekha not only performed with Danish on the same song, but also gave him ‘shagun’ as a token of her love. She was so impressed with his singing that she blessed him and performed the ritual of warding off evil.

The rest of the contestants and judges also joined the duo on the stage and were awestruck when they heard Rekha singing. They sat on the floor to accompany the veteran actress singing while playing the harmonium.

It was a proud moment for Danish and his parents too. They were elated as their son was showered with praises from the actress. Rekha praised Danish by saying, "Today you performed like an Ustad. You have that factor which Ustads used to have. God Bless you and keep shining like this. You have a bright future ahead."

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.