Rekha to Lend Her Voice for Bigg Boss 15 Promos

The makers of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss are putting all their efforts to make the show a superhit. And in a bid to do that, this year they launched the show on the digital platform first with the name of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ before it eventually goes to television. Second, the audience has been given the chance to live stream the show 24 hours on VOOT. Not just that, the creators chose one of the most popular film directors in India, Karan Johar, as the host for ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Needless to say that the new host has lived up to the expectations.

The show started about 10 days ago and is getting a very good response. And now with soaring popularity has come a rumour as well — that after Salman Khan and Karan Johar, Rekha could also be roped in by the makers of Bigg Boss. Several reports claim that the evergreen actor may make an appearance on the show as the voice of the “Tree of Fortune" and introduce the selected contestants from Bigg Boss OTT after six weeks in front of Salman Khan.

When the show goes from digital to television, Salman Khan will return as the host and once that happens, Rekha, reports say, is expected to introduce Karan’s contestants on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15. However, the makers of the show have not officially confirmed anything on whether or not Rekha will make an appearance. But the audience is excited and hoping to see the yesteryear star on Bigg Boss alongside Salman Khan.

