1-min read

Rekha Praises Ranveer Singh at Awards Show, Says the Actor Truly Inspires Her

When Rekha stepped on to the stage to present an award, she met Ranveer Singh and was all praises for the star.

News18.com

Updated:January 1, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
Rekha Praises Ranveer Singh at Awards Show, Says the Actor Truly Inspires Her
When Rekha stepped on to the stage to present an award, she met Ranveer Singh and was all praises for the star.

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Ananya Panday, Rekha were among a bunch of actors who attended the Star Screen Awards 2019. During the event, when actress Rekha stepped on to the stage to present one of the awards, she met Ranveer Singh the actress was all praises for the star.

Ranveer received the Best Actor Male Popular award for his film Gully Boy. While receiving the same, Ranveer teaches the veteran actress a dialogue from his film and she delivers it effortlessly. Later, she praises him and says that she has learned a lot from him. Rekha adds that she is alive to watch his work and that he truly inspires her.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is all set to make an appearance in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Recently, the actor also shared his look from the movie.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, a biopic on cricket superstar Kapil Dev's journey, which also stars wife Deepika Padukone in a supporting role. The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

