Rekha Refuses to Get Covid-19 Test Done After Security Guard Tests Positive

Legendary actress Rekha’s security guard had tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend, but recent reports revealed that the actress has refused to get tested. As per the protocol, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had sealed her house and declared it as a containment zone after the guard tested positive. Rekha was advised to take the test but till now the actress has not got it done.

According to various reports, she has not faced any health issues while she is quarantining at her residence Sea Springs in Bandra, Mumbai.

Filmfare reported that the actress has claimed that she did not come in contact with any of the infected people and hence did not need to be tested.

Till now, Rekha has not given any official statement about this incident. Quite a few Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor’s staff have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease in the recent past.

On the other hand, actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya have tested positive for COVID-19. Big B and his son are currently admitted in the hospital while Aishwarya and Aaradhya are quarantining themselves at home.

Actor Anupam Kher’s family including his mother Dulari, brother Raju and his wife along with their daughter too have been found COVID-19 positive.

Rekha was last seen in 2018 Bollywood film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. The actress had a special appearance in the film.