Mahesh Babu is currently working on his 28th movie, SSMB28, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This much-anticipated film is being produced by S Radha Krishna and the female leads in this film are Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon. If ongoing buzz in the media and the film industry is to be believed, we have a little surprise for you all. Actress Rekha, the daughter of Gemini Ganesan, will play the important role in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28. Yes, you read it right!

Senior actresses have frequently played pivotal roles in Trivikram Srinivas’ movies. He has previously cast seasoned actresses in key parts, including Nadiya, Khushboo and Tabu. Now, there are speculations that Rekha is being contacted for an action comedy scene with Mahesh Babu.

SSMB28 will be Mahesh Babu’s first pan-Indian release. The movie will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, in addition to Telugu. Rekha’s involvement in the film, if it turns out to be true, will undoubtedly make it stand out from the other releases. The female leads in SSMB28 will be played by Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon.

Earlier, Trivikram Srinivas previously portrayed Mahesh Babu in Khaleja in a very sophisticated style, and it appears that he is back at it with the next high-budget movie SSMB28.

Mahesh Babu was most recently seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was released on May 12, 2022. Though the film received mixed reviews, it became a huge success at the box office. The Parasuram-directed film has now reached a new milestone. About 100 million people have viewed the upbeat dance performance from the movie Ma Ma Mahesha on YouTube.

Saregama South tweeted, “A combined 100M plus Views for the ultra-peppy #MaMaMahesha! Thank you all for the love." Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh appear in the upbeat song. Ma Ma Mahesha has the voices of Sri Krishna and Jonita Gandhi, and S Thaman has composed the music. The song’s popular lyrics have been written by Anantha Sriram.

The central plot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is around a scandal that has rocked the Indian banking industry. Mahesh Babu portrays the lead character who is up against the businessmen and industrialists who are responsible for the incident.

On the other hand, Rekha was last seen in a cameo appearance in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

