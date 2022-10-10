Rekha Turns 68: Do Anjaane, Silsila to Mr Natwarlal, Best Movies of the Eternal Beauty with Amitabh Bachchan

HAPPY BIRTHDAY REKHA: Veteran actress Rekha is celebrating her 68th birthday today. She is regarded as one of the most versatile actresses of the ’70s and ’80s, having appeared in over 180 Hindi films over the course of her career. Films such as Silsila, Raampur Ka Lakshman, Mr Natwarlal, Do Anjaane, Khubsoorat, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and many others are credited to her. On her birthday, let’s rewind and take a look at some of her films in which she co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan.

Silsila

The film, which was released in 1981, was the final one to feature Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan together. Despite being a commercial failure at the box office, the film received enough praise to be considered a classic. When the film was released, the songs, particularly Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali became chartbusters. Yash Chopra’s directorial also starred Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Shashi Kapoor in crucial roles.

Mr Natwarlal

The 1979 blockbuster showcased the duo’s strong friendship. The film, which was shot in Kashmir, and its soulful tracks such as Pardesia Yeh Sach Hai Piya are still remembered fondly by fans of Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan. The plot revolves around Natwar, whose elder brother is framed for bribery. Natwar then decides to avenge his brother’s humiliation by posing as a crime lord. Rakesh Kumar’s directorial also stars Kader Khan, Ajit Khan and Indrani Mukherjee in crucial roles.

Suhaag

The film was the year’s biggest hit when it was released in 1979. The film had a profound effect on the viewers, from its captivating plot to its soundtrack. The plot revolves around two brothers who are separated after their birth. When they reunite as adults, however, new challenges await them. The Manmohan Desai directorial also stars Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi and Ranjeet in lead roles.

Do Anjaane

The 1976 drama-thriller, Do Anjaane, was appreciated by the audience for its unique storyline. The plot revolves around Amit, who is discovered on the railway tracks, mortally wounded and suffering from amnesia, and is adopted by a wealthy couple. Six years later, however, he regains his memory after watching a film. The film was directed by Dulal Guha. Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha garnered heaps of praise for their acting skills.

Alaap

The film Alaap directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee was among the much-acclaimed films starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. The story of the film was quite unusual and it went on to garner praise from fans for the storyline and acting skills. Amitabh and Rekha again surprised fans with their amazing performances in the film.

