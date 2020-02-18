Rekha, Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone and Other Celebrities Snapped at Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Launch Event

Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch is one of the most star studded affairs of Bollywood. This year marks the 21st edition of the calendar and 25th year of him as a photographer in this industry.
In attendance for the calendar launch event were veteran actors Rekha and Kabir Bedi. Other noted actors from the industry too made an appearance. Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, and many others marked their presence at the star studded affair.
This year’s edition of the celebrity photographer calendar features Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Sanon, Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Sunny Leone.
In a first, actors Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and Bhumi have been featured in the renowned calendar.
Dabboo had earlier posted a short video clip with Vicky, Anushka, Ananya, Kriti and others on Instagram where he mentioned that these celebrities and others will be shooting with him this year for the calendar.
Shot 14/24 with @vickykaushal09 for the 21st edition of #dabbooratnanicalendar I had done his first ever photoshoot when he had joined the industry and today he shot first time for my calendar.
Artist #kritisanon Photography @dabbooratnani
Artist #kiaraadvani Photography @dabbooratnani
Artist #ananyapanday Photography @dabbooratnani
Artist #anushkasharma Photography @dabbooratnani
The man of the moment also shared glimpses from the event on his Instagram handle. In a post he has shared a video wherein he can be seen kissing his wife while his children are having fun with the props. The entire family was seen dressed in black. The video has been shot at a photo booth in the event.
