Rekha's Bungalow Sealed After Security Guard Tests Covid-19 Positive

Veteran actress Rekhas bungalow in the Bandstand area of the Bandra locality has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a security guard tested positive for Covid-19.

The bungalow named Sea Springs has also been declared a containment zone and BMC has sanitised the locality completely.

The bungalow normally has two security guards on duty. One of them has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a timesofindia.indiatimes.com report. The website added that the infected member of Rekha's staff is currently undergoing treatment at a facility in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Rekha is the latest Bollywood celebrity whose staff has been affected by Covid-19. Earlier, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Boney and Janhvi Kapoor, have reported that members of their staff have been infected by the coronavirus.

An official statement from Rekha or her office is awaited in the matter.

On Saturday megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek were also tested positive for Covid-19. The actors have been admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Abhishek tweeted that they have mild symptoms.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020