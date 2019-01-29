English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rekha's Reaction After Accidentally Posing In Front of Amitabh Bachchan's Pic is Hilarious
At Daboo Ratnani's calendar launch, Rekha gave a hilarious reaction when she realised she's posing right in front of Amitabh Bachchan's photo.
Rekha at the Daboo Ratnani calendar launch. Image: Instagram
Rekha is a regular at many social events in B-Town, and photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch event is one of them. Like the previous years, she was at the event this year as well. But the actress was probably not prepared for this slight glitch while posing for the paparazzi.
The launch venue was decorated with shots from Daboo's 2019 calendar. Celebs at the event were posing against the backdrop of photos clicked by Daboo. Even though Rekha has not been clicked for the calendar, she too posed against the picture backdrops, unaware that one of the photos behind her is of Amitabh Bachchan.
While posing, Rekha suddenly turned around to look at one of the photos right behind her head. As soon as she saw that it was Bachchan's photo, she quickly ran away!
Watch her hilarious reaction here:
The video is meme gold, with many reacting to it with laughter emojis. “This is the best thing on Internet I’ve seen today,” wrote an Instagram user. Others shared memes of babies and pandas running away from awkward situations.
To her credit, Rekha looked like a total rock star at the event, giving her kanjeevarams a break for a change and dressing up in an all-black outfit, big cat-eye glasses, spiked shoes, and her signature deep red lip shade.
Daboo launched the 20th edition of his calendar last night, with pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, among others.
