Rekha’s Niece Priya Selvaraj’s Photos Go Viral

The yesteryear Bollywood diva, Rekha, has a huge fan following across all age groups and she is one of those veterans in the industry who is admired by generations. Her elegance cannot be matched at all. The photos of her public appearances, especially at events, often go viral on social media. Now, yet another photo of Rekha is circulating on the internet, but this time she is seen with her niece Priya Selvaraj.

The photos of Rekha and her niece have gone viral as the fans are going crazy over the striking resemblance between the two. Many of the fans of Rekha called Priya ‘the carbon copy’ of the veteran actress.

Priya Selvaraj is the daughter of Rekha’s sister Kamala Selvaraj. Priya is a Chennai based gynecologist and obstetrician. Recently, Priya posted a few of her pictures with Rekha. In the photo, Priya seems to have a resemblance with Rekha, especially her eyes.

Sharing the photos on Instagram Priya wrote, “Always be in awe then and only then, will our eyes perceive, with childlike innocence, nature’s wonders and kindness, only then will our minds seek purity of thoughts, words and deeds. The journey is never simple, taken 16,790 days and 4.02,960 hours of molding learning, unlearning, fighting, loving, giving, losing, rising, winning. In an existence that constantly challenges you. I accept this challenge. Will you?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Priya Selvaraj (@arrowin1112)

In another set of pictures Priya posted images from 2009 to 2019. She captioned the images as, “A decade of me, myself and I (2009-2019). From being bookish to realising one can don many hats if one puts their heart and mind to it. The more scars you wear within by virtue of insecurities or physically having birthed three times and lived in blissful ignorance of unsightly weight and lassitude. That motherhood is a huge responsibility and one has to be well and fit to b everything….This coming year I wish all new mothers to enjoy a healthy, peaceful happy and safe journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Priya Selvaraj (@arrowin1112)

The fans of Rekha were awestruck to see the striking resemblance of Priya with her aunt.

According to reports, Rekha is in discussion with a few south directors for a comeback.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.