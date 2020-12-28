'Relationship Isn't Fairytales', Himanshi Khurana Shares a Cryptic Post

Punjabi actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana took to Instagram to share a cryptic post. She shared how a relationship is not always as perfect as a fairytale.

Himanshi took to Instagram story and wrote, "Everyone wants to be in relationship. But are you ready for those nights full of tears, days without talking to each other, communication going wrong, insecurites and more. Relationship isn't fairytales. It's not always perfect. It's just all about to stay with them no matter how the situation is."

Himanshi is in a relationship with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz. The two met for the first time on the reality show. Post the reality show, the two also appeared in a couple of music videos together.

Recently, the two had celebrated Himanshi’s birthday with her close friends. The two had also shared a picture with each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, there were reports of Asim entering the on-going season of Bigg Boss. Talking about the same, he told Spotboye, “Yes, I was offered. But the thing is that I have to spend 140 days in the house. It was a long time. For me, at that time I just recovered and it leaves an impact on your head that you just remember something and it’s like ‘I don’t want to go back.”