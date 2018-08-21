English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Relationships are Difficult to Build and Even Tougher to Maintain, Says Rohit Roy
Rohit expressed his views on infidelity after shooting a scene where his girlfriend cheats on him in VIU's web series Memories.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Actor Rohit Roy says relationships are difficult to build and even tougher to maintain.
"Infidelity is a very tricky situation for anyone to find oneself in... although nothing can excuse cheating on one's partner, sometimes the current relationship itself is the reason for people to stray... Strain in the relationship, opportunities, and sometimes mere boredom can lead to infidelity," Rohit said in a statement to IANS.
He added: "Honestly, I don't have a moral standpoint on it. My personal take has changed over the years on how to handle the issue if ever, God forbid, I was faced with it... in my 20s I'd probably kill my partner... in my 30s I would have probably gone mental and wouldn't have known what to do because the relationship would have been a decade old and it wouldn't be easy to kill her.
"And now in my 40s I know that I'd sit her down and ask her why it happened... take stock of our relationship... speak to her like a friend rather than from the opposite side of the net... and if it seemed workable, I would forgive her totally and give things another shot. Relationships are difficult to build and even tougher to maintain."
Rohit expressed his views on infidelity after shooting a scene where his girlfriend cheats on him in VIU's web series Memories.
Talking about the sequence, he said: "There was this sequence where I find out that my girlfriend is cheating on me with another guy... This sequence gave me the real shivers because this is not something I'd wish on my worst enemy."
Also Watch
"Infidelity is a very tricky situation for anyone to find oneself in... although nothing can excuse cheating on one's partner, sometimes the current relationship itself is the reason for people to stray... Strain in the relationship, opportunities, and sometimes mere boredom can lead to infidelity," Rohit said in a statement to IANS.
He added: "Honestly, I don't have a moral standpoint on it. My personal take has changed over the years on how to handle the issue if ever, God forbid, I was faced with it... in my 20s I'd probably kill my partner... in my 30s I would have probably gone mental and wouldn't have known what to do because the relationship would have been a decade old and it wouldn't be easy to kill her.
"And now in my 40s I know that I'd sit her down and ask her why it happened... take stock of our relationship... speak to her like a friend rather than from the opposite side of the net... and if it seemed workable, I would forgive her totally and give things another shot. Relationships are difficult to build and even tougher to maintain."
Rohit expressed his views on infidelity after shooting a scene where his girlfriend cheats on him in VIU's web series Memories.
Talking about the sequence, he said: "There was this sequence where I find out that my girlfriend is cheating on me with another guy... This sequence gave me the real shivers because this is not something I'd wish on my worst enemy."
Also Watch
-
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bharat: Did Katrina Kaif Just Share Her First Look from Salman Khan Starrer? See It Here
- Report Suggests 2018 Apple iPhone Pre-Orders to Start in Some Countries September 14 With a Launch on The 21st
- A Sneak Peek into Five Years of the Boldest MTV VMA Looks
- In Numbers: Kohli Constructs More Milestones on Way to Trent Bridge Ton
- Vajpayee Was First Indian PM to Use Armoured BMW 7-Series Instead of HM Ambassador
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...