'Release Aryan Khan' Trends on Social Media, Shah Rukh Khan's Son Bail Hearing Today

A magistrate court will around 12:30 pm today hear the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and seven others arrested in a case pertaining to alleged seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship in Mumbai.

The court had a day ago granted 14-day judicial custody to Khan and the co-accused. Meanwhile, several Bollywood personalities such as Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Pooja Bhatt and Hansal Mehta also came out in support of Shah Rukh and his son Aryan. Suhana Khan, younger daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan and the sister of Aryan Khan, also reacted to Hrithik’s social media post by liking it. However, she refrained from commenting on it. Many actors from Bollywood, including Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu, Tiger Shroff, Dia Mirza, and Ayushmann Khurrana also liked Hrithik’s Instagram post for Aryan.

On the day Aryan’s bail hearing is to come up in a Mumbai court, the hashtag ‘Release Aryan Khan’ started to trend on Twitter with netizens extending their support to SRK and Aryan.

#ReleaseAryanKhanRELEASE ARYAN KHAN Rt if you are loved @iamsrk Fast Rt 500 Rt in 15 min Top 1 trends pic.twitter.com/uYXt3UYwT2— Ayan khan (@AyanKha30668226) October 7, 2021

No consumption , no Possession STILL in custody . We demand release of ARYAN Khan as soon as possible .what were these 2 BJP workers were doing with NCB , and holding accused " ARYAN KHAN WAS FRAMED #ReleaseAryanKhan — ♛Aȥαԃ♛ (@AagKaDevta) October 7, 2021

#ReleaseAryanKhanRELEASE ARYAN KHANSpeed depends Rt only pls only rt pic.twitter.com/bmltvPAVYi— Ayan khan (@AyanKha30668226) October 7, 2021

Earlier, images of fans crowding outside SRK’s Mumbai home Mannat went viral on social media. Many also put up messages outside his residence and on social media extending support to the family and to Aryan.

