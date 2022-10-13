Release Date of Director Harikumar’s Auto Rickshawkarante Bharya Locked; Details Inside

Malayalam film Auto Rickshawkarante Bharya, starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and helmed by veteran filmmaker Harikumar, will hit the theatres on October 28. The teaser of the film has been released. It is based on a popular short story by the same name written by Malayalam literature writer M Mukundan. He has also penned the film’s screenplay, making it a faithful cinematic adaptation.

The upcoming project will mark the return of Anne Augustine to acting after a gap of nearly six years. She last played a full-fledged role in Nee-Na, released in 2015.

Besides Suraj Venjaramoodu and Anne Augustine, the film also stars Swastika and Janardhanan in eminent roles. Additionally, Manohari Joy, Kailash, Sunil Sukhada, Jayashankar General, Mahesh, Baby Alaina Fidel, Amal Raj, Neena Kurup, Akam Ashokan, Satish General, Devi Ajith, Kabani, Dr Rajith Kumar, Nandanunni, Ajay Kallai, Devraj Dev, Prashanth Kanjiramattam, Kalabhavan Sathish, Ajitha Nambiar, and Jayaraj Kozhikode also appear in supporting roles.

Rickshawkarante Bharya is set against the backdrop of Mahe, originally called Mayyazhi — typical of Mukundan’s writings. It will showcase the language and lifestyle of the former French colony.

The plot of the film revolves around a lazy auto-rickshaw driver Sajeevan (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who hails from Meethalappura in Mahe and is married to a bold and mature woman Radhika (Anne Augustine).

In the technical crew, the film has Alagappan as the cinematographer, Ouseppachan as the composer, and Prabha Varma penned the lyrics. Moreover, Shaji Pathalkara is the production controller, Jayesh Mainagapalli worked as chief associate director, Geetanjali Harikumar is the associate director, Tyagu Tavanur provided art direction. Nisar Rahmat and Rahim Kodu Pinglur are the faces behind costume design and makeup, respectively.

The film is bankrolled by KV Abdul Nasser under the banner of Benzi Productions. It has been shot in and around the locations of Mahe. Dream Big Films is bringing the Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer to theatres.

