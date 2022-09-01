Release Date of Kunchacko Boban-starrer Ottu Postponed

Following the success of his previous thriller, Theevandi, starring Tovino Thomas, filmmaker Fellini TP is gearing up for his next thriller, Ottu, featuring Kunchacko Boban and Arvind Swamy in prominent parts. Although the picture was scheduled to be released in theatres on September 2, the makers revealed that the release date has been moved to a future date, which will be announced soon.

Director Fellini TP has shared a post on Instagram to inform us that the release date of his sophomore directorial attempt Ottu has been pushed back. He wrote, “We are extremely sorry to inform you that the worldwide release date of Ottu has been postponed from September 2. We had to take this decision due to some unforeseen circumstances regarding our Tamil release.”

Further, he added, “Meanwhile, the Malayalam censor is done and we have been certified U/A. Since it is a bilingual movie, we have to release this movie on the same date. This has been a long journey and we as a team, have given our blood and sweat to this project.

“It is made on a huge scale, keeping the audience across India in mind, and hence, we are leaving no stone unturned for its release. We hope to ENTERTAIN you guys soon on the same day, Worldwide!.. Need your support and blessings. Stay tuned for the announcement of our new release date!”

The Fellini directorial is written by S Sanjeev and the film focuses on the tagline of “Two friends and their bond.” Kunchacko Boban and Arvind Swamy play the lead characters. In this thriller, Eesha Rebba will play the female lead.

